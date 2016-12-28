Advertisement

Kerry: Two-state solution is 'only way to achieve peace' between Israelis and Palestinians

US Secretary of State John Kerry has said a two-state solution is the "only way" to achieve lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians.

Delivering a farewell speech in Washington, Kerry maintained President Obama had been "deeply committed" to Israel and its security.

He added the UN vote on the legality of Israeli settlements was "in accordance with" American values.

Earlier today US President-elect Donald Trump chided the Obama administration for its stance toward Israel.

Kerry: 'Obama's government is greatest friend to Israel'

Kerry said the US had shown Israel 'unwavering commitment' Credit: Pool

No US government has done more to protect Israel's security and ensure its future than Barack Obama's, according to John Kerry.

The US Secretary of State said its vote not to veto a UN resolution calling for an end to Israeli settlement building was in line with securing the Middle Eastern nation's future.

"We cannot properly defend and protect Israel if we allow a viable two-state solution to be destroyed before our own eyes," Kerry said.

He added that the US vote was about "preserving the two-state solution", maintaining that the country had shown "unwavering" commitment to Israel.

"Israel's future is a Jewish and democratic state, living side-by-side in peace and security with its neighbours," Kerry said.

He added: "No American administration has done more for Israel's security than Barack Obama's."

