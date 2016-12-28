Advertisement

Kerry: Two-state solution is 'only way to achieve peace' between Israelis and Palestinians

US Secretary of State John Kerry has said a two-state solution is the "only way" to achieve lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians.

Delivering a farewell speech in Washington, Kerry maintained President Obama had been "deeply committed" to Israel and its security.

He added the UN vote on the legality of Israeli settlements was "in accordance with" American values.

Earlier today US President-elect Donald Trump chided the Obama administration for its stance toward Israel.

Kerry: 'US rejects criticism of its vote on Israeli settlement'

Kerry said the US rejected criticism of its vote Credit: Pool

The US has rejected criticism of its decision not to veto a UN resolution demanding the stop of Israeli settlement building.

Secretary of State John Kerry said that if the US had vetoed the resolution then it would have given tacit approval to Israel to continue so-called illegal settling.

"If we had vetoed this resolution, just the other day, the United States would have been giving licence to further unfettered settlement construction that we fundamentally oppose," Kerry said.

"So we reject the criticism that this vote abandons Israel."

He added: "On the contrary, it is not this resolution that is isolating Israel. It is the permanent policy of settlement construction that risks making peace impossible."

Kerry said that "virtually every country" except for Israel opposes further settlement.

