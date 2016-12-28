Advertisement

Kerry: Two-state solution is 'only way to achieve peace' between Israelis and Palestinians

US Secretary of State John Kerry has said a two-state solution is the "only way" to achieve lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians.

Delivering a farewell speech in Washington, Kerry maintained President Obama had been "deeply committed" to Israel and its security.

He added the UN vote on the legality of Israeli settlements was "in accordance with" American values.

Earlier today US President-elect Donald Trump chided the Obama administration for its stance toward Israel.

Kerry: 'US vote on UN's Israel resolution reflected our values'

Kerry said the US voted in accordance with its 'values' Credit: Pool

The US did not veto a UN resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building because it was in accordance with American "values".

Secretary of State John Kerry said the US had done "more than any other country" to support Israel, but that it could not "stand idly" by as the region becomes more unstable.

"If we were to stand idly by, and know that in doing so we were allowing a dangerous dynamic to take hold - which promises greater conflict and instability - to a region in which we have vital interests, we would be derelict in our own responsibilities," Kerry said.

He added: "Friends need to tell each other the hard truths."

"The US did in fact vote in accordance with our values - just as previous administrations have done at the Security Council before us," he said.

