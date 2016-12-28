Advertisement

Kerry: Two-state solution is 'only way to achieve peace' between Israelis and Palestinians

US Secretary of State John Kerry has said a two-state solution is the "only way" to achieve lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians.

Delivering a farewell speech in Washington, Kerry maintained President Obama had been "deeply committed" to Israel and its security.

He added the UN vote on the legality of Israeli settlements was "in accordance with" American values.

But Kerry's speech was denounced as "biased" and "obsessive" by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier today US President-elect Donald Trump chided the Obama administration for its stance toward Israel.

Palestinian PM 'ready to resume Israel talks'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he is ready to resume talks Credit: Reuters

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said he is ready to resume peace talks with Israel - if the country halts settlement construction.

On Wednesday, Abbas said he would be prepared to resume talks "within a specific time frame and on the basis of international law."

His comments came after a speech by US Secretary of State John Kerry, outlining America's rationale behind a decision not to veto a UN resolution demanding further Israeli settlement building be halted.

The speech was earlier described by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu as a "great disappointment".

