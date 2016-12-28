Palestinian PM 'ready to resume Israel talks'

Kerry: Two-state solution is 'only way to achieve peace' between Israelis and Palestinians

US Secretary of State John Kerry has said a two-state solution is the "only way" to achieve lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians.

Delivering a farewell speech in Washington, Kerry maintained President Obama had been "deeply committed" to Israel and its security.

He added the UN vote on the legality of Israeli settlements was "in accordance with" American values.

But Kerry's speech was denounced as "biased" and "obsessive" by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier today US President-elect Donald Trump chided the Obama administration for its stance toward Israel.