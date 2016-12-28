Advertisement

  1. National

Russia military plane crash black box recovered

A black box has been recovered from among the wreckage of a Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry has said.

Over 3,000 people have been involved in the search for victims' bodies and aircraft debris, with only some portions of the jet found.

The TU-154 crashed on Sunday.

A day of mourning for the 92 people on board - including members of the army's world-famous choir - has been declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

View all 20 updates ›

Second black box found on Russian military crash site

Wreckage from the crashed military plane Credit: AP

A second black box from the Russian military plane that crashed in the Black Sea has been found.

Search teams lifted the flight recorder from the seabed Wednesday morning.

The first flight recorder was found on Tuesday and experts have started analysing its data to determine the why the Tu-154 crashed.

Of the 92 people who died, 17 bodies have been recovered along with 223 body fragments from the crash site, the Defense Ministry said.

  1. Read more
  2. 20 updates
Russia military plane crash black box recovered

More top news