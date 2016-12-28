Advertisement

Kerry: Two-state solution is 'only way to achieve peace' between Israelis and Palestinians

US Secretary of State John Kerry has said a two-state solution is the "only way" to achieve lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians.

Delivering a farewell speech in Washington, Kerry maintained President Obama had been "deeply committed" to Israel and its security.

He added the UN vote on the legality of Israeli settlements was "in accordance with" American values.

But Kerry's speech was denounced as "biased" and "obsessive" by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier today US President-elect Donald Trump chided the Obama administration for its stance toward Israel.

Trump: UN not living up to its potential

Trump_on_UN Play video

The US president-elect has said the United Nations is failing to live up to its potential, heaping further criticism on the body in the wake of a UN vote on the legality of Israeli settlements.

Donald Trump's comments follow Secretary of State John Kerry's speech defending the US decision to abstain from that vote.

"There is such tremendous potential, but [the UN] is not living up [to it]. When do you see the United Nations solving problems? They don't. They cause problems," Mr Trump said.

Trump offered little comment on Kerry's speech, telling reporters that it "spoke for itself", but he has assured Israel that it merely needs to "hang on" until his administration takes over from that of Barack Obama.

