South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher told the Oxford Times: "We’re dealing with two patients, one female and one male, with serious or life-threatening injuries who will be going to the John Radcliffe Hospital Major Trauma Unit.

"We have a further 10 to 15 patients with minor injuries currently being assessed by our staff at the scene.

"The road conditions are reported as being very icy by our staff at the scene."