Turkish President Recep Erdogan has maintained that the new Syria ceasefire deal will not stop the fight against co-called Islamic State.

Erdogan welcomed the truce, signed on Thursday, where both Turkey and Russia will act as guarantors.

The 62-year-old leader said the window of opportunity created by the new ceasefire should not be wasted.

But he insisted that the struggle against terrorist groups such as so-called IS would continue.