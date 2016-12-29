FTSE 100 Index records all-time closing high

The FTSE 100 Index has recorded an all-time closing high for the second day in a row thanks to a rally from precious metal stocks.

London's blue chip index soared to a closing high of 7,120.26 on Thursday, up 14.18 points from Wednesday's session when the traditional Santa Rally helped it reach a record closing high of 7106.08.

The top-flight index had hit a mid-session record of 7129.83 on October 11, boosted in part by the collapse in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote.

Sterling's post-referendum slump has proved a boon for multinational companies listed on the FTSE 100 that benefit from earnings in currencies stronger than the pound.