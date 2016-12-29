Obama call to Trump eases transition strains

Donald Trump has said he had a good conversation with President Barack Obama and their staff get on well, despite earlier tweeting that the transition was going badly.

"He called me. We had a very, very good talk ... generally about things. ... was a very, very nice call, and I actually thought we covered a lot of territory," the president-elect told reporters in Florida.

"Our staffs are getting along very well and I'm getting along very well" with him, Trump said.

Earlier in the day Trump tweeted that things were going far from smoothly and saying that "President O" had made "many inflammatory statements".