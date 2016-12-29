Putin: Peace talks to follow Syria ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that peace talks will follow the ceasefire agreement between Syrian government forces and opposition fighters.

The talks will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, but President Putin did not indicate when they might take place.

President Putin added that Russia will decrease its military deployment in Syria, following ceasefire agreement.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said President-elect Donald Trump's administration will be welcome to join the Syrian peace process once he takes office.