Putin: Peace talks to follow Syria ceasefire

Putin: Syria ceasefire agreed between government and rebel forces
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said a ceasefire in Syria has been agreed between government and rebel forces, with Russia and Turkey acting as guarantors.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that peace talks will follow the ceasefire agreement between Syrian government forces and opposition fighters.
The talks will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, but President Putin did not indicate when they might take place.
President Putin added that Russia will decrease its military deployment in Syria, following ceasefire agreement.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said President-elect Donald Trump's administration will be welcome to join the Syrian peace process once he takes office.
The superstar sang Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me, a song he duetted on with George Michael on a live version in 1991.
Police in Australia have seized more than one tonne of cocaine with a street value of £212 million in their largest ever cocaine bust.
Two men are due in court on Thursday morning following the death of a 33-year-old who was shot while sitting in a car in West Bromwich.