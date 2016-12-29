Russia's President Vladimir Putin: Syria ceasefire agreed

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said a ceasefire in Syria has been agreed between government and rebel forces, with Russia and Turkey acting as guarantors.

In a statement carried by state news agency SANA on Thursday, the Syrian military command said it "declares a comprehensive nationwide cessation of hostilities as of midnight".

President Putin said that a number of documents had been signed by both sides and the nationwide end to fighting will begin from Friday.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the truce will include 62,000 fighters across the country.

Russia is a key ally of Assad, while Turkey backs the opposition.