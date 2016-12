Russia's Defence Ministry has said the wreckage of the military plane that crashed into the Black Sea on Christmas Day shows no signs of damage from an explosion or fire, but they were not ruling out a "terrorist act".

"The was no explosion on board," said Sergei Bainetov, the Russian Air Force's head of flight safety who is leading the investigation into the crash which killed 92 people.

"But this isn't the only type of terrorist act ... It could have been any type of mechanical impact, so we don't rule out a terrorist act," he continued.

An emergency situation on board the plane lasted for 10 seconds, a spokeperson added.

They continued that human error or technical faults could be the reasons behind the crash which killed all 92 people on board.

They said that it would take at least 30 days to establish the reason behind the TU-154 plane crash.