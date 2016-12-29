Advertisement

  1. National

Putin: Syria ceasefire agreed between government and rebel forces

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said a ceasefire in Syria has been agreed between government and rebel forces, with Russia and Turkey acting as guarantors.

The truce, which is due to begin at midnight, excludes groups deemed by the UN to be terror organisations, such as so-called Islamic State or the former Al-Nusra Front.

Meanwhile, Syria's foreign minister has said there is a "real chance" of reaching a political agreement at upcoming peace talks in Kazakhstan.

View all 12 updates ›

Syria government: 'Real chance for political settlement'

Syria's foreign minister said there is a 'real chance' for political settlement Credit: Reuters

Syria's foreign minister has said there is a "real chance" for political settlement in the war-torn country - hours after a new ceasefire deal was signed.

Walid Al-Moualem gave the clearest sign yet that the five-year conflict in Syria might have an end in sight.

But Al-Moualem, speaking after Thursday's truce was signed, warned that rebel fighters must distance themselves from terrorist networks.

He urged forces opposed to President Bashar al-Assad to put clear distance between themselves and organisations like so-called Islamic State and former Al Qaeda fighters.

"It is the duty of the factions (rebel groups) who have signed it to distance themselves from, and declare that they are not linked to, the Nusra Front or Daesh (Islamic State)," al-Moualem said on state TV.

He added that Syria would participate "with an open mind" in upcoming peace talks in Kazakhstan.

  1. Read more
  2. 12 updates
Putin: Syria ceasefire agreed between government and rebel forces

More top news