Syria government: 'Real chance for political settlement'

Syria's foreign minister has said there is a "real chance" for political settlement in the war-torn country - hours after a new ceasefire deal was signed.

Walid Al-Moualem gave the clearest sign yet that the five-year conflict in Syria might have an end in sight.

But Al-Moualem, speaking after Thursday's truce was signed, warned that rebel fighters must distance themselves from terrorist networks.

He urged forces opposed to President Bashar al-Assad to put clear distance between themselves and organisations like so-called Islamic State and former Al Qaeda fighters.

"It is the duty of the factions (rebel groups) who have signed it to distance themselves from, and declare that they are not linked to, the Nusra Front or Daesh (Islamic State)," al-Moualem said on state TV.

He added that Syria would participate "with an open mind" in upcoming peace talks in Kazakhstan.