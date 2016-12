A spokesperson for the Free Syrian Army Rebel Alliance has said that the ceasefire will cover the whole of the country.

They added that the opposition will abide by the ceasefire and take part in future peace talks, carried out with Russia and Turkey acting as guarantors.

The spokesperson added that future talks will be carried out in line with the Geneva process and Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad will have no say in the country's future.

However, they also added that they had not met with anyone from the Syrian regime during talks.