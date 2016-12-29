Syrian President Assad 'committed' to new ceasefire

Putin: Syria ceasefire agreed between government and rebel forces

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said a ceasefire in Syria has been agreed between government and rebel forces, with Russia and Turkey acting as guarantors.

The truce, which is due to begin at midnight, excludes groups deemed by the UN to be terror organisations, such as so-called Islamic State or the former Al-Nusra Front.

Meanwhile, Syria's foreign minister has said there is a "real chance" of reaching a political agreement at upcoming peace talks in Kazakhstan.