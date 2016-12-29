Advertisement

Putin: Syria ceasefire agreed between government and rebel forces

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said a ceasefire in Syria has been agreed between government and rebel forces, with Russia and Turkey acting as guarantors.

The truce, which is due to begin at midnight, excludes groups deemed by the UN to be terror organisations, such as so-called Islamic State or the former Al-Nusra Front.

Meanwhile, Syria's foreign minister has said there is a "real chance" of reaching a political agreement at upcoming peace talks in Kazakhstan.

Syrian President Assad 'committed' to new ceasefire

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is reportedly 'committed' to the truce Credit: Reuters

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is "committed" to observing the freshly-signed ceasefire deal in the country, according to the Kremlin.

Al-Assad signalled his intent to abide by the rules of the deal in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said.

The pair agreed that upcoming peace talks in Kazakhstan over the five-year conflict would be "an important step towards the ultimate resolution of the crisis".

