A main Syrian opposition group says it supports a nationwide ceasefire and that moderate rebel factions will abide by it, but warned they will defend themselves if attacked.

Ahmad Ramadan of the Syrian National Coalition said the truce includes a halt to airstrikes and shelling.

Mr Ramadan added that members of the Free Syrian Army, an alliance of moderate rebel factions, will abide by the truce but retaliate to violations by government and allied forces.

The Syrian army added the ceasefire does no include so-called Islamic State and the al-Qaida linked Fatah al-Sham Front, two of the most powerful armed factions.