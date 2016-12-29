Turkey: Terror organisations not included in ceasefire

Putin: Syria ceasefire agreed between government and rebel forces
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said a ceasefire in Syria has been agreed between government and rebel forces, with Russia and Turkey acting as guarantors.
Turkey's Foreign Ministry has said that the Syrian ceasefire does not include any groups the UN deems to be a terrorist organisation, such as so-called Islamic State or the former Al-Nusra Front.
The spokesperson added that countries influential to both Syrian government forces and rebel fighters must both support the ceasefire.
