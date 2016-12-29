Advertisement

  1. National

Putin: Syria ceasefire agreed between government and rebel forces

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said a ceasefire in Syria has been agreed between government and rebel forces, with Russia and Turkey acting as guarantors.

View all 3 updates ›

Turkey: Terror organisations not included in ceasefire

Destruction in eastern Aleppo. Credit: AP

Turkey's Foreign Ministry has said that the Syrian ceasefire does not include any groups the UN deems to be a terrorist organisation, such as so-called Islamic State or the former Al-Nusra Front.

The spokesperson added that countries influential to both Syrian government forces and rebel fighters must both support the ceasefire.

  1. Read more
  2. 3 updates
Putin: Syria ceasefire agreed between government and rebel forces

More top news