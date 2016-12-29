Advertisement

Putin: Syria ceasefire agreed between government and rebel forces

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said a ceasefire in Syria has been agreed between government and rebel forces, with Russia and Turkey acting as guarantors.

The truce, which is due to begin at midnight, excludes groups deemed by the UN to be terror organisations, such as so-called Islamic State or the former Al-Nusra Front.

Meanwhile, Syria's foreign minister has said there is a "real chance" of reaching a political agreement at upcoming peace talks in Kazakhstan.

US 'welcomes' signing of new Syria ceasefire

The US State Department welcomed the signing of a new ceasefire Credit: Reuters

News of the latest Syria ceasefire is a "positive development," the US State Department has said.

A spokesman for the department said the US hoped the deal would be "implemented fully and respected by all parties".

"Any effort that stops the violence, saves lives, and creates the conditions for renewed and productive political negotiations would be welcome," Mark Toner said.

Turkey and Russia are set to act as guarantors to the treaty, which will come into effect at midnight on Thursday.

