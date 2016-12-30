Berlin truck attack suspect 'acted as lone wolf' in Italy

The Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the Berlin Christmas market truck attack moved around like a "lone wolf" while travelling through Italy, the country's interior minister said.

Marco Minniti's comments backed Italian investigators' findings which have indicated that 24-year-old Anis Amri lacked significant contacts in Italy, as he fled Germany after the December 19 attack which left 12 dead.

Mr Minniti said, "from when he arrived in Italy, Amri moved like a lone wolf" while he was fleeing from authorities.

Amri died in a shoot-out with Italian police in Milan on December 23.