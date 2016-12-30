Advertisement

Pop superstar George Michael dies at the age of 53

George Michael's family have been "touched beyond words" by tributes to the late pop star, who died on Christmas day aged 53 from suspected heart failure.

The former Wham! singer's publicist described the wave of reaction to Michael's death as an "incredible outpouring of love".

Michael, who was set to release a documentary in 2017, rose to fame as a member of Wham! and sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

George Michael post-mortem 'inconclusive'

George Michael died aged 53 on Christmas Day. Credit: PA

The post-mortem examination into the cause of George Michael's death has proved "inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out", police have said.

The 53-year-old was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

The singer's publicist said his family and friends had been "touched beyond words" by the "incredible outpouring of love" from fans, adding there were no suspicious circumstances around his death.

Following the post-mortem which was carried out on Thursday, Thames Valley Police released a statement on Friday: "The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out.

"The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.

"Thames Valley Police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner. Mr Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

