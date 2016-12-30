George Michael post-mortem 'inconclusive'

The post-mortem examination into the cause of George Michael's death has proved "inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out", police have said.

The 53-year-old was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

The singer's publicist said his family and friends had been "touched beyond words" by the "incredible outpouring of love" from fans, adding there were no suspicious circumstances around his death.

Following the post-mortem which was carried out on Thursday, Thames Valley Police released a statement on Friday: "The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out.

"The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.

"Thames Valley Police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire Coroner. Mr Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."