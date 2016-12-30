Advertisement

Putin: Russia will not expel US diplomats in tit-for-tat

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia won't be expelling US diplomats in response to a new round of US sanctions, which includes 35 Russian diplomats begin given 72 hours to leave America.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he had proposed to Putin that Russia should retaliate by expelling 35 US diplomats and banning US diplomatic staff from using two facilities in Moscow.

Putin added he hopes when President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Moscow and Washington will be able to take "real steps" to improve relations between the two countries.

McCain schedules foreign cyber threats hearing

Republican Senator John McCain. Credit: PA

A hearing into foreign cyber threats to the United States has been scheduled by Republican Senator John McCain.

The announcement comes after 35 Russian diplomats were given 72 hours to leave America in retaliation to alleged hacking during November's presidential election.

The hearing will take place on Thursday, with witnesses called to testify include Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Admiral Mike Rogers, head of the US Cyber Command.

