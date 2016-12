President Vladimir Putin says Russia won't be expelling US diplomats in response to a new round of US sanctions, which includes 35 Russian diplomats begin given 72 hours to leave the country.

In withering comments, he criticised the US sanctions, saying he would wait for Donald Trump to be inaugurated before deciding on further action, and even invited US diplomats and their families to a party in the Kremlin.

In a statement on Friday, he said: "We will not expel anyone. While keeping the right for retaliatory measures, we will not descend to the level of 'kitchen', irresponsible diplomacy.

"Further steps towards the restoration of Russian-American relations will be built on the basis of the policy which the administration of President D. Trump will carry out."

He also said the government would not seek to bar US diplomats from their usual holiday spots, adding: "Moreover, I invite all children of American diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas party in the Kremlin."