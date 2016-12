Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he hopes when President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Moscow and Washington will be able to take "real steps" to improve relations between the two countries.

Putin made the comments in a New Year's congratulatory message to Trump, and comes after a tense few days in which the US accused Russian intelligence agencies of being involved in hacking around the US election, and issued further sanctions.

Putin also added that positive developments in relations between Russia and Britain would be mutually beneficial.