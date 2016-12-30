Advertisement

Trump praises 'very smart' Putin after decision not to expel US diplomats

Donald Trump has appeared to praise President Vladimir Putin for not expelling US diplomats from Russia.

Hours after Mr Putin said he would not retaliate to Barack Obama's decision to throw 35 Russian officials out of the US over allegations of hacking, Mr Trump tweeted: "Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!"

Putin has said he hopes when President-elect Trump takes office, Moscow and Washington will be able to take "real steps" to improve relations between the two countries.

Russian hacking of US should be considered 'act of war'

John McCain has scheduled a hearing on foreign cyber threats. Credit: AP

Alleged Russian hacking on the US should be considered "an act of war", Republican Senator John McCain has said.

Mr McCain said a lot more needs to be done in response to the hacks, saying America needs to make sure there is a price to pay.

The former presidential candidate made the remarks after President Barack Obama's administration unleashed a string of sanctions and ordered that 35 Russians be expelled from the US amid allegations of Russian meddling in the American presidential election.

Mr McCain said it was possible to impose many sanctions on Russia, including financial institutions, individuals and organisations.

He has scheduled a hearing for Thursday on foreign cyber threats.

