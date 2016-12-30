Russian hacking of US should be considered 'act of war'

Trump praises 'very smart' Putin after decision not to expel US diplomats

Donald Trump has appeared to praise President Vladimir Putin for not expelling US diplomats from Russia.

Hours after Mr Putin said he would not retaliate to Barack Obama's decision to throw 35 Russian officials out of the US over allegations of hacking, Mr Trump tweeted: "Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!"

Putin has said he hopes when President-elect Trump takes office, Moscow and Washington will be able to take "real steps" to improve relations between the two countries.