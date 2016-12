US expels 35 Russian diplomats over 'hacking and harassment'

The United States has expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the country - giving them 72 hours to leave.

Two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland were also closed down and individuals sanctioned in response to alleged cyber hacking of the US election and harassment of American diplomats in Moscow.

The Kremlin responded that it "regretted" the move and threatened retaliatory actions.