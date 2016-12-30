'This is just typical Putin having a good time'

Putin: Russia will not expel US diplomats in tit-for-tat

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia won't be expelling US diplomats in response to a new round of US sanctions, which includes 35 Russian diplomats begin given 72 hours to leave America.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he had proposed to Putin that Russia should retaliate by expelling 35 US diplomats and banning US diplomatic staff from using two facilities in Moscow.

Putin added he hopes when President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Moscow and Washington will be able to take "real steps" to improve relations between the two countries.