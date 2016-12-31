Advertisement

  1. National

'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 35 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, the city's governor has said.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker then opened fire inside the club, which has several hundred people inside
  • The incident happened at around 1.30am local time (11.30pm GMT)
  • Istanbul's governor has said at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured
  • The governor described the shooting as a 'terrorist attack'
  • There were reports that the attacker was dressed in a Father Christmas costume
  • Emergency services, including police special forces and explosives experts, are currently on the scene
View all 7 updates ›

'Dozens of people' wounded in Istanbul gun attack

Around 20 to 30 people may have been wounded in a shooting at an Istanbul nightclub, according to NTV.

ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo said initial reports suggest the gunmen were dressed as Santa and shot randomly.

  1. Read more
  2. 7 updates
'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

More top news