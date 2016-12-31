Advertisement

  1. National

Rio 2016 heroes dominate New Year Honours list

Great Britain's Olympic heroes dominate the New Year Honours list with Mo Farah and Andy Murray receiving knighthoods, and Jessica Ennis-Hill becoming a dame.

Five-times Olympic rower Katherine Grainger is to be made a dame for services to rowing and charity, while Jason and Laura Kenny will both receive CBEs.

Ellie Robinson who won gold and bronze medals at the Rio Paralympics is to receive an MBE for her services to Paralympics.

Away from the Olympics, Kinks frontman Ray Davies is to become a sir for his services to the arts and entertainment, while veteran comic Ken Dodd will receive a knighthood for his services to charity.

View all 4 updates ›

Murray: Title is an honour but Andy 'feels more normal'

Murray said it would take time to get used to being 'Sir Andy' Credit: AP

Andy Murray, who received a knighthood in the Queen's New Years Honours list, has said he will take time to get used to his new title.

Murray, currently in Abu Dhabi where he is playing in a tournament, told the BBC: "I feel more like Andy Murray feels obviously more normal to me, but it's obviously a big honour and [I'm] happy with that. [A] nice way to finish or start the New Year."

His grandfather, Roy Erskine, said the honour was "absolutely fantastic", but that it was "frightening" to think of his grandson being called Sir Andy.

The accolade tops off a special 12 months for the 29-year-old in which he won a second Wimbledon title, retained his Olympic crown and was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year for the third time.

  1. Read more
  2. 4 updates
Rio 2016 heroes dominate New Year Honours list

More on this story