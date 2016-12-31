Murray: Title is an honour but Andy 'feels more normal'

Rio 2016 heroes dominate New Year Honours list

Great Britain's Olympic heroes dominate the New Year Honours list with Mo Farah and Andy Murray receiving knighthoods, and Jessica Ennis-Hill becoming a dame.

Five-times Olympic rower Katherine Grainger is to be made a dame for services to rowing and charity, while Jason and Laura Kenny will both receive CBEs.

Ellie Robinson who won gold and bronze medals at the Rio Paralympics is to receive an MBE for her services to Paralympics.

Away from the Olympics, Kinks frontman Ray Davies is to become a sir for his services to the arts and entertainment, while veteran comic Ken Dodd will receive a knighthood for his services to charity.