Hundreds of dangerous fireworks have been lit across the Philippine capital Manila as the country celebrates the beginning of 2017.

Remarkable footage recorded from the Discovery Primea Hotel in Makati - one of the cities that make up Metro Manila region - shows the skyline lit up by colourful fireworks.

The tradition of setting off dangerous fireworks has continued after President Rodrigo Duterte delayed the ban on the use of powerful firecrackers until next year.

Hundreds of people are maimed or killed each year - despite regular crackdowns and efforts by officials to set up centralised displays.