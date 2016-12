London is "as safe as it possibly can be" Sadiq Khan has said ahead of the capital's New Year firework display.

The city's mayor urged Londoners not stay away from the riverside celebrations despite security concerns following recent terrorist attacks in Berlin and Nice.

Thousands of armed police have been deployed across London and Mr Khan said security services and police had "been working their socks off" to ensure spectators' safety.

Mr Khan said: "We do all that we can to keep us safe. Just like the bad guys evolve and find new ways to harm us, we've got to find new ways to evolve and to keep us safe.

"We've got to make sure the resilience that London is famous for is demonstrated tonight."