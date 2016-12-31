Two blasts kill 21 and injure more than 40 in Baghdad

Two bombs exploded at a busy market in Baghdad Saturday, killing at least 21 people and wounding more than 40 others, authorities said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but so-called Islamic State regularly targets civilians in the Iraqi capital.

Police said the blasts happened near car spare parts shops - one was a suicide bomber, and the other a planted explosive.

IS has lost much of the northern and western territory in Iraq that it seized in 2014, and is now fighting an Iraqi offensive in Mosul, their last major stronghold in the country.