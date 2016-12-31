Ukip leader warns of more political upheaval in 2017

The New Year could bring even greater political upheaval than 2016, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has said.

Mr Nuttall, whose party claims a hand in delivering the Brexit referendum vote, one of the biggest political upsets of the year, said: "It's been a year when the ordinary people, the little people have kicked back against the liberal Establishment that's ruled over their lives for so many years."

He said 2017 "could be even bigger".

He also urged the government to use the "momentous" referendum result to boost global trade links and deliver "a Brexit whereby we control our own borders" and "don't pay a membership fee into the European Union".