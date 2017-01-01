Advertisement

  1. National

'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 35 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, the city's governor has said.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker then opened fire inside the club, which has several hundred people inside
  • The incident happened at around 1.30am local time (11.30pm GMT)
  • Istanbul's governor has said at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured
  • The governor described the shooting as a 'terrorist attack'
  • There were reports that the attacker was dressed in a Father Christmas costume
  • The location and status of the attacker is unknown
  • Emergency services, including police special forces and explosives experts, are currently on the scene
View all 10 updates ›

'A cruel and merciless attack on innocent people'

Medics carry a wounded person at the scene Credit: AP

A gunman opened fire in a "cruel and merciless" attack on "innocent people having fun", Istanbul's governor said.

Vasip Sahin said the assailant, armed with a long-barrelled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the club in the Ortakoy district.

The gunman then entered and fired at partygoers at around 1.45am local time, killing at least 35 and wounding at least 40 others.

Mr Sahin said:"Unfortunately (he) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun."

  1. Read more
  2. 10 updates
'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

More top news