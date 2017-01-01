A gunman opened fire in a "cruel and merciless" attack on "innocent people having fun", Istanbul's governor said.

Vasip Sahin said the assailant, armed with a long-barrelled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the club in the Ortakoy district.

The gunman then entered and fired at partygoers at around 1.45am local time, killing at least 35 and wounding at least 40 others.

Mr Sahin said:"Unfortunately (he) rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun."