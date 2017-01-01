Advertisement

'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 35 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, the city's governor has said.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker then opened fire inside the club, which has several hundred people inside
  • The incident happened at around 1.30am local time (11.30pm GMT)
  • Istanbul's governor has said at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured
  • The governor described the shooting as a 'terrorist attack'
  • There were reports that the attacker was dressed in a Father Christmas costume
  • Emergency services, including police special forces and explosives experts, are currently on the scene
At least 35 killed and 40 injured in 'terrorist attack'

Istanbul Governor, Vasip Sahin. Credit: APTN

At least 35 people have been killed and 40 wounded in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.

Istanbul Governor, Vasip Sahin, said a single shooter was responsible and described the incident as a "terrorist attack", without saying who may have carried it out.

"A terrorist with a long-range weapon...brutally and savagely carried out this incident by firing bullets on innocent people who were there solely to celebrate the New Year and have fun," he told reporters at the scene.

The attacker struck as people were celebrating the start of 2017. Credit: APTN

It is believed at least one police officer was among those who died in the shooting.

'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

