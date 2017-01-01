Death toll in Istanbul nightclub shooting rises to 39

'At least 39 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub
At least 39 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, the Turkish interior minister has said.
Here's what we know:
- A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
- The attacker then opened fire inside the club, which has several hundred people inside
- The incident happened at around 1.30am local time (11.30pm GMT)
- At least 39 people were killed and 69 injured
- The governor described the shooting as a 'terrorist attack'
- There were reports that the attacker was dressed in a Father Christmas costume
- The attacker has not yet been caught
- 21 of those killed have been identified, 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, the Turkish minister said