'At least 39 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 39 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, the Turkish interior minister has said.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker then opened fire inside the club, which has several hundred people inside
  • The incident happened at around 1.30am local time (11.30pm GMT)
  • At least 39 people were killed and 69 injured
  • The governor described the shooting as a 'terrorist attack'
  • There were reports that the attacker was dressed in a Father Christmas costume
  • The attacker has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, the Turkish minister said
Death toll in Istanbul nightclub shooting rises to 39

A patient is taken from the scene by paramedics Credit: AP

At least 39 people were killed in a gun attack on a nightclub filled with revellers ringing in the New Year.

The search continues for the attacker who opened fire on the Reina club in Istanbul, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

He added that 21 of those killed have been identified, 15 or 16 of whom are foreigners.

There are 69 people being treated in hospital, he added.

