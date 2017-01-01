Death toll in Istanbul nightclub shooting rises to 39

At least 39 people were killed in a gun attack on a nightclub filled with revellers ringing in the New Year.

The search continues for the attacker who opened fire on the Reina club in Istanbul, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

He added that 21 of those killed have been identified, 15 or 16 of whom are foreigners.

There are 69 people being treated in hospital, he added.