Dozens of emergency vehicles at scene of nightclub attack

Dozens of armoured vehicles and emergency vehicles are surrounding a nightclub in Istanbul after a fatal shooting.

Footage shows the chaotic aftermath outside the club as emergency services responded after a gunman opened fire inside the Reina nightclub.

Istanbul's governor, Vasip Sahin said at least 35 people have been killed and 40 injured in the attack.

Some clubbers jumped into the river Bosphorus to escape the gunman and have been rescued by police.

Ambulances lined the streets leading to the club and police cordoned off an area of about two miles surrounding the area.