'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 35 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, the city's governor has said.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker then opened fire inside the club, which has several hundred people inside
  • The incident happened at around 1.30am local time (11.30pm GMT)
  • Istanbul's governor has said at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured
  • The governor described the shooting as a 'terrorist attack'
  • There were reports that the attacker was dressed in a Father Christmas costume
  • Emergency services, including police special forces and explosives experts, are currently on the scene
Dozens of emergency vehicles at scene of nightclub attack

Dozens of armoured vehicles and emergency vehicles are surrounding a nightclub in Istanbul after a fatal shooting.

Footage shows the chaotic aftermath outside the club as emergency services responded after a gunman opened fire inside the Reina nightclub.

Istanbul's governor, Vasip Sahin said at least 35 people have been killed and 40 injured in the attack.

Some clubbers jumped into the river Bosphorus to escape the gunman and have been rescued by police.

Ambulances lined the streets leading to the club and police cordoned off an area of about two miles surrounding the area.

