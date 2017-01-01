Advertisement

'At least 39 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 39 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman - dressed as Father Christmas - shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time
  • At least 39 people have been killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting has been described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
Emotional scenes on Istanbul streets in shooting aftermath

Emotional scenes filled the streets of Istanbul as the bodies of victims from a nightclub shooting were transported away from the scene.

Family and friends were seen gathering around coffins as the bodies of at least 39 victims - shot dead by a gunman during new year celebrations -were taken away.

Meanwhile, there is "nothing concrete" to point to who bears responsibility for the attack, according to Turkey's Prime Minister.

The gunman remains on the loose.

