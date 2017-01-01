Erdogan: 'Turkey will fight to end against terrorism'

'At least 39 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub
At least 39 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.
Here's what we know:
- A lone gunman - dressed as Father Christmas - shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
- The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time
- At least 39 people have been killed and approximately 70 injured
- The shooting has been described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
- Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
- 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
- Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism