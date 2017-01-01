Advertisement

  1. National

'At least 39 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 39 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman - dressed as Father Christmas - shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time
  • At least 39 people have been killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting has been described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
View all 15 updates ›

Erdogan: 'Turkey will fight to end against terrorism'

Recep Erdogan said Turkey would fight to the end against terrorism Credit: PA

Turkey's President Recep Erdogan has vowed the country will struggle to the end against terrorism - hours after a deadly New Year's Eve nightclub shooting.

Erdogan said that Turkey was determined to destroy the source of threats and attacks against it after at least 39 people were killed in the Istanbul shooting.

He added that recent attacks in the Mediterranean country were designed to destabilise and cause chaos.

The 62-year-old also encouraged the country to stand together against such "dirty games."

  1. Read more
  2. 15 updates
'At least 39 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

More top news