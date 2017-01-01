Erdogan: 'Turkey will fight to end against terrorism'

Turkey's President Recep Erdogan has vowed the country will struggle to the end against terrorism - hours after a deadly New Year's Eve nightclub shooting.

Erdogan said that Turkey was determined to destroy the source of threats and attacks against it after at least 39 people were killed in the Istanbul shooting.

He added that recent attacks in the Mediterranean country were designed to destabilise and cause chaos.

The 62-year-old also encouraged the country to stand together against such "dirty games."