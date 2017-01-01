Advertisement

'At least 39 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 39 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time
  • At least 39 people have been killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting has been described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
First funeral takes place for Istanbul attack victims

TurkeyAttack Play video

The first funeral has taken place for one of the victims of the New Year's Day 'terror' attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.

Some 39 people were killed and 70 injured after a gunman stormed inside the Reina nightclub on New Year's Eve and began shooting indiscriminately.

On Sunday, Turkey's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited one of 10 hospitals caring for the victims of the attack.

ITV News Correspondent Sally Lockwood is in Istanbul and said: "Once again President Erdogan has promised to combat terror today, but attacks like this are continuing to happen here in Turkey.

"They've targeted tourist hot-spots, a football stadium, the major airport... and now a nightclub packed with people celebrating New Year."

