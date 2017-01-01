First funeral takes place for Istanbul attack victims

The first funeral has taken place for one of the victims of the New Year's Day 'terror' attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.

Some 39 people were killed and 70 injured after a gunman stormed inside the Reina nightclub on New Year's Eve and began shooting indiscriminately.

On Sunday, Turkey's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited one of 10 hospitals caring for the victims of the attack.

ITV News Correspondent Sally Lockwood is in Istanbul and said: "Once again President Erdogan has promised to combat terror today, but attacks like this are continuing to happen here in Turkey.

"They've targeted tourist hot-spots, a football stadium, the major airport... and now a nightclub packed with people celebrating New Year."