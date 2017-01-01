Advertisement

'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 35 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, the city's governor has said.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker then opened fire inside the club, which has several hundred people inside
  • The incident happened at around 1.30am local time (11.30pm GMT)
  • Istanbul's governor has said at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured
  • The governor described the shooting as a 'terrorist attack'
  • There were reports that the attacker was dressed in a Father Christmas costume
  • The location and status of the attacker is unknown
  • Emergency services, including police special forces and explosives experts, are currently on the scene
Foreign Office: No reports of British casualties as yet

A police armoured vehicle blocks the road leading to the nightclub Credit: AP

British tourists have been warned to "remain vigilant" in Turkey.

UK tourists should follow the advice of local authorities while remaining vigilant, the Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) said.

The FCO is attempting to find out whether any British nationals were injured in the attack at the club, where more than 500 revellers were seeing in 2017.

A spokesman said: "We are in touch with the local authorities following reports of an incident at a night club in Istanbul."

