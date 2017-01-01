Foreign Office: No reports of British casualties as yet

British tourists have been warned to "remain vigilant" in Turkey.

UK tourists should follow the advice of local authorities while remaining vigilant, the Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) said.

The FCO is attempting to find out whether any British nationals were injured in the attack at the club, where more than 500 revellers were seeing in 2017.

A spokesman said: "We are in touch with the local authorities following reports of an incident at a night club in Istanbul."