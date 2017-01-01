Israeli woman, 19, among Istanbul nightclub dead

A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the victims of the deadly nightclub shooting in Istanbul.

Leanne Nasser was one of at least 39 people to have been killed in the shooting at Reina club during New Year's celebrations.

She had been at the venye with three friends from her home in Israel, one who was wounded in the attack.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We saw over the weekend ... another deadly attack in Turkey.

"We send condolences to the families of those who were murdered and best wishes for recovery to the wounded."

Saudi Arabian, Moroccan, Lebanese and Libyan nationals are also thought to be among the victims.