'At least 39 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 39 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman - dressed as Father Christmas - shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time
  • At least 39 people have been killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting has been described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
Israeli woman, 19, among Istanbul nightclub dead

At least 39 people have been killed in the attack Credit: PA

A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the victims of the deadly nightclub shooting in Istanbul.

Leanne Nasser was one of at least 39 people to have been killed in the shooting at Reina club during New Year's celebrations.

She had been at the venye with three friends from her home in Israel, one who was wounded in the attack.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We saw over the weekend ... another deadly attack in Turkey.

"We send condolences to the families of those who were murdered and best wishes for recovery to the wounded."

Saudi Arabian, Moroccan, Lebanese and Libyan nationals are also thought to be among the victims.

