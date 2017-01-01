Advertisement

'At least 39 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 39 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time
  • At least 39 people have been killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting has been described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
Istanbul nightclub attack: At least five Saudi citizens killed

At least five Saudi Arabians were among 39 people killed in the attack on the nightclub in Istanbul, a Saudi newspaper has reported.

Turkish media are reporting the number of Saudi nationals killed in the mass shooting at Reina nightclub was at least seven. They are also reporting five Iraqis were shot dead by the lone gunman who opened fire indiscriminately on more than 500 revellers at about 1.45am local time on 1 January.

The state-affiliated al-Riyadh paper quoted the acting consul general in Istanbul as saying about 10 Saudi citizens had been injured in the shooting on New Year's Eve.

The numbers were unconfirmed as the Saudi consulate followed up with Turkish authorities to find out the exact number of casualties.

