Istanbul nightclub attack: At least five Saudi citizens killed

At least five Saudi Arabians were among 39 people killed in the attack on the nightclub in Istanbul, a Saudi newspaper has reported.

Turkish media are reporting the number of Saudi nationals killed in the mass shooting at Reina nightclub was at least seven. They are also reporting five Iraqis were shot dead by the lone gunman who opened fire indiscriminately on more than 500 revellers at about 1.45am local time on 1 January.

The state-affiliated al-Riyadh paper quoted the acting consul general in Istanbul as saying about 10 Saudi citizens had been injured in the shooting on New Year's Eve.

The numbers were unconfirmed as the Saudi consulate followed up with Turkish authorities to find out the exact number of casualties.