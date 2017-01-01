Advertisement

'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 35 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, the city's governor has said.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker then opened fire inside the club, which has several hundred people inside
  • The incident happened at around 1.30am local time (11.30pm GMT)
  • Istanbul's governor has said at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured
  • The governor described the shooting as a 'terrorist attack'
  • There were reports that the attacker was dressed in a Father Christmas costume
  • Emergency services, including police special forces and explosives experts, are currently on the scene
Istanbul nightclub attacker 'shot at police'

Credit: AP

The Istanbul nightclub attacker reportedly shot at police outside the Reina club before opening fire indiscriminately inside.

Turkey's NTV television said around 500-600 people were inside the nightclub at the time of the attack.

Explosive experts are reportedly continuing to search the nightclub.

