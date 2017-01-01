North Korea 'close to testing ballistic missile'

North Korea is close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), leader Kim Jong Un said.

In a TV speech, he added: "Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing and ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage."

North Korea tested ballistic missiles at an unprecedented rate during 2016.

It is believed the country is years away from developing an ICBM fitted with a nuclear warhead capable of reaching the United States.