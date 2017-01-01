Advertisement

  1. National

'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 35 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, the city's governor has said.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker then opened fire inside the club, which has several hundred people inside
  • The incident happened at around 1.30am local time (11.30pm GMT)
  • Istanbul's governor has said at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured
  • The governor described the shooting as a 'terrorist attack'
  • There were reports that the attacker was dressed in a Father Christmas costume
  • The location and status of the attacker is unknown
  • Emergency services, including police special forces and explosives experts, are currently on the scene
View all 10 updates ›

Operation to capture Istanbul attacker 'ongoing'

At least 35 people were killed in the attack. Credit: AP

An operation to capture the Istanbul nightclub attacker is ongoing, Turkish media reported.

NTV said police had cordoned off the area around the Reina nightclub, with media saying the gunman could still be inside.

It was reported some people jumped into the waters of the Bosporus to escape the attack.

  1. Read more
  2. 10 updates
'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

More top news