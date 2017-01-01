Advertisement

'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 35 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, the city's governor has said.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker then opened fire inside the club, which has several hundred people inside
  • The incident happened at around 1.30am local time (11.30pm GMT)
  • Istanbul's governor has said at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured
  • The governor described the shooting as a 'terrorist attack'
  • There were reports that the attacker was dressed in a Father Christmas costume
  • Emergency services, including police special forces and explosives experts, are currently on the scene
People seen fleeing Istanbul nightclub after gun attack

Credit: NTV

People have been seen fleeing a nightclub in Istanbul after reports of a gun attack.

Turkish state television NTV showed footage from outside the Reina nightclub showing dozens of ambulances and police cars.

Credit: NTV

Paramedics were seen wheeling stretchers towards the nightclub, where it is believed an attacker, dressed as Father Christmas, opened fire on revellers seeing in the New Year.

Initially reports said there were two assailants, but police now believe the gunman acted alone.

