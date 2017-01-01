Advertisement

'At least 39 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 39 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman - dressed as Father Christmas - shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time
  • At least 39 people have been killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting has been described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
Turkey PM: 'Istanbul gunman didn't dress as Santa'

Binali Yildirim denied reports the attacker was dressed as Father Christmas Credit: PA

Turkey's Prime Minister has died that the Istanbul nightclub gunman wore a Father Christmas outfit during the attack.

Initially reports suggested the assailant had been dressed as Santa Claus when he opened fire on the Reina nightclub - killing at least 39.

But Binali Yildirim said on Sunday: "There is no truth to this. He is an armed terrorist as we know."

