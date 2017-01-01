Advertisement

'At least 39 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 39 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker opened fire inside the club around 1.30am local time
  • At least 39 people have been killed and approximately 70 injured
  • The shooting has been described as a 'terrorist attack' by Istanbul's governor
  • Security forces are still hunting the attacker who has not yet been caught
  • 21 of those killed have been identified, while 15 or 16 of them are foreigners, according to officials
  • A 19-year-old Israeli woman has been named among the dead
  • Turkey's President has vowed the country will fight to the end against terrorism
Turkish police release photograph of 'attack suspect'

Turkish police are hunting for this suspect. Credit: ITV News

Authorities in Turkey have released a grainy photograph of a male suspect they would like to question in relation to an attack at an Istanbul nightclub in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Police have not released any further details about the man's identity.

Thirty nine people were killed and 70 injured after a gunman burst into the Reina nightclub and began shooting indiscriminately.

