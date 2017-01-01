Advertisement

'At least 35 killed' in shooting at Istanbul nightclub

At least 35 people have been killed in an attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, the city's governor has said.

Here's what we know:

  • A lone gunman shot a police officer and a civilian as he entered the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district of Istanbul
  • The attacker then opened fire inside the club, which has several hundred people inside
  • The incident happened at around 1.30am local time (11.30pm GMT)
  • Istanbul's governor has said at least 35 people were killed and 40 injured
  • The governor described the shooting as a 'terrorist attack'
  • There were reports that the attacker was dressed in a Father Christmas costume
  • The location and status of the attacker is unknown
  • Emergency services, including police special forces and explosives experts, are currently on the scene
White House condemns 'horrific terrorist attack'

Medics and security officials work at the scene Credit: AP

The White House condemned what it called a "horrific terrorist attack" and offered US help to Turkey.

President Barack Obama was briefed on the attack by his national security team and asked to be updated as the situation developed, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said.

Obama is vacationing in Hawaii this week with his family.

White House official Ned Price said the attack on "innocent revelers" celebrating New Year's shows the attackers' savagery.

